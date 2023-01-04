International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Down to $34.90

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.90, but opened at $33.94. International Seaways shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 1,222 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSW. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.07.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.13 million. Research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,999.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,310,030. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in International Seaways by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in International Seaways by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.