Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in December

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRRHF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Interroll from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,395 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Interroll from CHF 2,720 to CHF 2,450 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS IRRHF remained flat at $2,342.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Interroll has a fifty-two week low of $2,079.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,342.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,273.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,456.99.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

