Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,993 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $265.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $362.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

