Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:OIA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. 75,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $7.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIA. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

