Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 57,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,808. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.