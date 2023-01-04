Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 57,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,808. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $13.79.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
