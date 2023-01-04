Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.9% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,710. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57.

