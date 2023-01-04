Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 133,636 shares.The stock last traded at $148.97 and had previously closed at $148.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

