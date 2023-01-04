Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for January 4th (AAMC, AAU, ABEV, ABIO, ADXS, AEMD, AHPI, AINC, AMPS, AMZN)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 4th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS). They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN). They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD). They issued an outperform rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR). They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). New Street Research issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

New Street Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

New Street Research started coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH). They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

New Street Research started coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF). The firm issued a sell rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Street Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.