Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for January 4th (AAMC, AAU, ABEV, ABIO, ADXS, AEMD, AHPI, AINC, AMPS, AMZN)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 4th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS). They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN). They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR). They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). New Street Research issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

New Street Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

New Street Research started coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH). They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

New Street Research started coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF). The firm issued a sell rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Street Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

