iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) to Issue GBX 1.94 Dividend

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

iomart Group Trading Up 2.2 %

LON IOM opened at GBX 124.94 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97. iomart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 109 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £137.60 million and a PE ratio of 1,745.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.33.

Get iomart Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.