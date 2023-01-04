Ion Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.08 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,177 shares during the period. HF Sinclair accounts for about 1.3% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 27,500.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

NYSE DINO opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

