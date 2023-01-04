Ion Asset Management Ltd. Sells 475,239 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475,239 shares during the quarter. Celestica comprises about 0.6% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Celestica worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at about $671,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Celestica by 2.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 260,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 8.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,218,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Celestica by 16.7% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Celestica Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

