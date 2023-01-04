IOTA Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $495.80 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005922 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000655 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003272 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011720 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000134 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
