Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Short Interest Update

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,930,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 17,190,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,898. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

