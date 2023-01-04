iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Gap Up to $57.82

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIAGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.82, but opened at $60.58. iShares Asia 50 ETF shares last traded at $60.58, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,851,000 after purchasing an additional 185,312 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

