iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Gap Up to $57.82

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.82, but opened at $60.58. iShares Asia 50 ETF shares last traded at $60.58, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 4.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.