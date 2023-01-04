iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Gap Up to $57.82

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.82, but opened at $60.58. iShares Asia 50 ETF shares last traded at $60.58, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,851,000 after purchasing an additional 185,312 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

