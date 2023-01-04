iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,025,000 after acquiring an additional 796,107 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DGRO stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,873. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

