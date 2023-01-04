iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615,322 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after acquiring an additional 660,622 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after acquiring an additional 804,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,120,000 after buying an additional 1,534,728 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.66. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

