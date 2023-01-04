iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,598 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,083 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91.

