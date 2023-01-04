iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Balentine LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Balentine LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,147,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,078 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 7.9% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Balentine LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $206,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,634 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after purchasing an additional 573,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.05.

