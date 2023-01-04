iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after acquiring an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 905,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,679,000 after buying an additional 30,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after buying an additional 276,311 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after buying an additional 200,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 516,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEV traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.79. 1,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,634. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

