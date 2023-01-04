iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,554,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,193. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,717,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after buying an additional 240,964 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,026,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.