iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,554,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,193. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.85.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.