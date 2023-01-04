iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,464 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $35.19. 181,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,913. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.