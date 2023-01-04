iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 250.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,812 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.28. 1,180,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,124,676. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

