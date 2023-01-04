iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $175.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

