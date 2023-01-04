iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 42,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 377,347 shares.The stock last traded at $119.47 and had previously closed at $119.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

