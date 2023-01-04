iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $350.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.82. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

