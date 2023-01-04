iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.91. 26,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,073. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $84.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

