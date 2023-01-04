iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the November 30th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $140.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 46,405 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

