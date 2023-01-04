iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the November 30th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $140.97.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
