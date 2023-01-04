iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Position Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after buying an additional 1,438,734 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 587.7% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 322,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 275,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 201,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after buying an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

