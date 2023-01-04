iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Up 9.8% in December

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $615,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 22.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 31,004 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. 2,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,108. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $634.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 57.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.