Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,400 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 671,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 9.85 per share, with a total value of 4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 92,445,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at about $69,384,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 7.1% during the third quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 265,025 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at about $22,213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 34.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 566,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at about $9,176,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

IE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 13.30.

Shares of IE traded up 0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,722. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12-month low of 7.01 and a 12-month high of 15.53.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.19 by -0.24. The company had revenue of 1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

