Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 274,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,700. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 211.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Janus International Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

(Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.