Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Short Interest Update

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.7 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JANX. William Blair started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Shares of JANX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,924. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
