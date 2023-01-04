Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Short Interest Update

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.7 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JANX. William Blair started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JANX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,924. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

