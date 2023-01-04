Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,779,900 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 1,932,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Jervois Global Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JRVMF remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 155,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,216. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Jervois Global has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.77.
About Jervois Global
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jervois Global (JRVMF)
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.