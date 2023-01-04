Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,779,900 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 1,932,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Jervois Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRVMF remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 155,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,216. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Jervois Global has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

About Jervois Global

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

