JOE 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.50 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000860 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $47.30 million and $1.50 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JOE has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

