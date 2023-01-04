JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Shares Up 0.9%

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.18). 588,809 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 395,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 426 ($5.13).

The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 431.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 428.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

In related news, insider Jane Lewis purchased 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.05) per share, with a total value of £10,227.79 ($12,322.64).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

