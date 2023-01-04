JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.60

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Stock Up 2.5 %

LON:JSGI traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 331 ($3.99). The stock had a trading volume of 26,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 328.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 327.85. The company has a market cap of £180.43 million and a PE ratio of 6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 301 ($3.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 488.57 ($5.89).

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

