Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Update

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 8,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $186,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,575. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,714 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Juniper Networks Trading Down 1.7 %

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. 111,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

