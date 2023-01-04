Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Kamada Stock Performance
NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.15 on Friday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.00 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
