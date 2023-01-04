Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Kamada Stock Performance

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.15 on Friday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.00 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Kamada by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,059,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 227,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

