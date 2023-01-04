Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Short Interest Update

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,400 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 624,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Kaman Stock Down 0.2 %

Kaman stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.61. 289,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,888. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $605.49 million, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.98. Kaman has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.87 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 126.99%.

KAMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kaman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after acquiring an additional 137,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,306,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,498,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Featured Stories

