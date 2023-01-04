Kaspa (KAS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.80 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Kaspa has a total market cap of $77.80 million and $1.48 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,651,238,906 coins and its circulating supply is 15,651,238,907 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,632,201,207 with 15,632,209,723.613073 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00497926 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,407,223.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

