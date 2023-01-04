Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 4,640,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Katapult Stock Performance

Shares of KPLT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. Katapult has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 7.65.

Insider Transactions at Katapult

In other news, Director Lee Einbinder acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,218,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,989.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Katapult news, Director Lee Einbinder bought 75,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $68,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,218,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,989.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hirsch purchased 137,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $155,555.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,718.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 289,407 shares of company stock worth $313,214. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

About Katapult

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Katapult during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

