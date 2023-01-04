Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Up 9.2% in December

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,600 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 744,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

KELYA traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.01%.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Noble Financial lowered their target price on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northcoast Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

