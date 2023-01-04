KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.81

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $4.38. KemPharm shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 9,144 shares changing hands.

KMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in KemPharm during the second quarter worth $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

