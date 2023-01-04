KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,310,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 17,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. 155,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735,217. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 80,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.