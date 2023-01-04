Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Update

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 951,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $170.94. The stock had a trading volume of 912,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.32 and its 200-day moving average is $163.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $202.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $1,194,639.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,730,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,617,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.