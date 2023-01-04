KILT Protocol (KILT) Trading 35.5% Higher This Week

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $54,899,384,034,383.40 billion and approximately $55,727.22 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

