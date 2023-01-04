Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 318,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 11,312,303 shares.The stock last traded at $4.42 and had previously closed at $4.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

