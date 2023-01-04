Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Buys 142 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Innospec accounts for 2.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Innospec were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 16.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,968 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1,174.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Innospec Trading Up 1.4 %

IOSP stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.04. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,916. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $115.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.35 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Innospec news, SVP David B. Jones purchased 752 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

