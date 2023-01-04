Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $12.95 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up about 4.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.23% of EMCOR Group worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,176.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $13,654,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $148.79. The stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.65 and its 200-day moving average is $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $156.67.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

