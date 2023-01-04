Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.08% of APi Group worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APG. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE APG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

APi Group Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.